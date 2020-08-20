Wauseon Woman Sentenced For Attempted Reckless Homicide

A Wauseon woman was sentenced on August 14, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Amber Barnett, 19, of 206 E. Leggett Street, previously pleaded guilty to Permitting Drug Abuse and Attempted Reckless Homicide. She permitted her vehicle to be used during a felony drug abuse offense, and she attempted to recklessly cause the death of another.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Barnett to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,000 fine, have no contact with the victims, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete a mental health assessment and successfully complete any recommended treatment, write letters of apology to the victims, pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $5,999.28, and serve 210 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result In Ms. Barnett spending 7 months in prison for Permitting Drug Abuse, and 16 months in prison for Attempted Reckless Homicide. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 16 months.

