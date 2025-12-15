Montpelier Man Seriously Injured After Crash With ODOT Snowplow

(PRESS RELEASE) Tiffin Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on December 14, 2025, at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The crash occurred on State Route 66 south of the Defiance-Williams County line in Tiffin Township, Defiance County.

Scott Burchfield, age 47, of Montpelier, Ohio was driving 2000 Buick Regal northbound on State Route 66. Burchfield struck the rear of an Ohio Department of Transportation plow truck.

The plow truck was actively treating State Route 66 at the time of the crash with green, amber and white lights flashing. Burchfield’s vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and caught fire.

Burchfield was transported by ambulance to Defiance Regional Medical Center. The driver of the plow truck was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Township Fire and Rescue, and K K Collision.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to always wear safety belts, and never drive impaired or distracted. The crash remains under investigation.