Pet Care Guide (Fall 2025)

The “Pet Care Guide” feature provides essential tips for pet owners this fall, focusing on keeping pets safe during Halloween and offering foundational advice for new puppy care. The guide highlights common Halloween hazards for pets, such as costumes, candy, and glow sticks, and offers practical suggestions to minimize stress and prevent accidents. It also covers puppy health basics, emphasizing the importance of regular veterinary care, vaccinations, proper nutrition, and early socialization to ensure puppies grow into healthy, well-adjusted adult dogs. Local businesses and veterinary services are also featured, making this a valuable resource for pet owners in the community.