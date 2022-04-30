Montpelier Moose 312 Installs New Officers

Facebook

New officers of Montpelier Moose 312 were installed in ceremonies held Wednesday, April 27th with the entire slate present.

Shown are members of the lodge who will serve on the board beginning May 1st—from left to right, seated, Jim Heller, installing officer; and trustees Joe Beebe, Aaron Apt, and Tony Tressler; standing, President Rich Stoy, Chaplain Scott Kruthaup, Vice President Dennis Cupp, Junior Past President Doug Cargle, Treasurer Ryan O’Neal, and Administrator Bob Gearig.

Officers also serve on the House Committee for the operation of the social quarters with Bob Gearig as manager.

Lodge meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7:00 p.m. with all lodge members eligible and encouraged to attend. Officers meetings are held preceding the lodge meetings.

Moose Legion Committee meetings are scheduled on the second Wednesday each month at 6:00 p.m. with Dennis Bishop as chairman for the new year.

Montpelier hosted Maumee Valley #30 Moose Legion Celebration on Sunday, April 10th with 15 new Legionnaires from the region enrolled into the service degree of the order.

Congratulations and good luck to the new officers and all members for a successful year including fraternal and social activities!