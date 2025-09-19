Montpelier Moose Honors New Pilgrim Robert Gearig

New Pilgrim Robert “Bob” Gearig was honored Sunday afternoon, Sept. 14th during a special day of celebration by Montpelier Moose Lodge 312. He received his Pilgrim Degree of Merit at the annual conferral at Mooseheart, IL in May during the Moose International Conference in Milwaukee, WI.

He was honored at his Pilgrim blazer presentation held at the local lodge with Ohio State Moose Association President Bill Hesselschwardt, Defiance, and many other Pilgrims attending including some new recipients.

Conducting the blazer presentation were Tom Mann, OSMA Pilgrim Chairman, Indian Lake, and Dwaine Brown, OSMA Fraternal Programs Chairman & Past State President, Galion. Degrees in the Moose which may be attained by men are Moose Legion-Degree of Service, Fellowship Degree of Honor, and the highest degree—Pilgrim Degree of Merit.

Pictured with new Pilgrim Bob from Montpelier are from left to right, front row—Fellow Patrick Thorp-lodge administrator & OSMA District 4 President, new Pilgrim Bob Gearig; and Fellow Denny Bishop-lodge past president & Maumee Valley Moose Legion #30 President.

Back row—Pilgrims Charles R. “Dick” Beck, James Heller-OSMA State Sergeant-at-arms, Charles Schelling, Philip Hallock and Phil Thorp. Shown behind Pilgrims is Lodge President Joe Beebe. Unable to attend was Pilgrim David Bailey.