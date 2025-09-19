Carol Knoll (1945 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Carol Sue Knoll, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 16, 2025, after a short stay at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.

Carol was born on February 20, 1945, in Continental, Ohio, the daughter of Harvey Clayton and Mary Marie (Brown) Harshman.

On September 25, 1965, she married Larry “Buck” Knoll, who preceded her in death on December 7, 2008.

Also preceding her in death were brothers Wilbur, Maurice and Norman, and a sister Irene (Harshman) Leichty. Carol is survived by two sons, Kyle and Chad Knoll; sister Mary Margaret (Harshman) Rau, and many nieces and nephews.

Carol had been a driver for Purolator Courier, and was an avid traveler. Her and “Buck” criss-crossed the country, delivering RV’s, all while retiring to Pass Christian, Mississippi. She was an expert seamstress and spent many years doing upholstery. Carol was a member of Eastern Stars/Masonic Lodge. To Carol, no one was a stranger.

Visitation for Carol will be Wednesday September 24, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Carol will be laid to rest at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in accordance with Carol’s wishes.

