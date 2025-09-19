Edgerton To Host Doubleheader Of Fall Fun & Live Music On October 4

Edgerton, OH — The Village of Edgerton is gearing up for a day unlike any other on Saturday, October 4, with not one, but two major events bringing music, food, family fun, and community spirit together in the heart of town.

Southern Rock-toberfest will kick off at 10:00 AM at Fleo’s Flicks with a full day of live music. The concert will open with Christ’s Church Worship Band and continue with performances from Rick Moore & the Lost Highway, Driven Enemy, Superhawk, and Cheap Fiction. Headlining the evening will be Southern Strut, Edgerton’s own ultimate tribute to Southern Rock.

Tickets for the all-day concert are just $10, with a VIP package available that includes premium seating, food, beverages, preferred parking, and exclusive meet-and-greets with the bands.

At the same time, families can enjoy Edgerton’s BIG little Fall Fest in Downtown Park from 12:00 to 6:00 PM. The festival will feature a Chili Cook-Off-For-A-Cause benefiting the Edgerton Fire Department and Williams County EMS, a magic show, pumpkin decorating, inflatables, face painting, balloon animals, games, and live music by Don & the Gang. Local groups will also provide food and treats, including the Edgerton Cheerleaders, FFA, and Scouts.

“The beauty of October 4 is that you don’t have to choose between the two,” organizers said. “Take a break from Rock-toberfest and enjoy Edgerton’s BIG little Fall Fest, and then head back to Rock-toberfest and finish the evening out with some great music. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Edgerton in one big day.”

With activities for all ages, October 4 promises to be a highlight of the year for residents and visitors alike.

For tickets, full schedules, and more information about Edgerton’s BIG little Fall Fest, visit www.MainStreetEdgerton.com.

For more information on Rock-toberfest, check out bit.ly/25rocktoberfest. For tickets, head over to tinyurl.com/Southern-Strut