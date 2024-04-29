Montpelier Moose Officers Installed For 2024-2025 Year

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEROFFICERS INSTALLED … New officers of Montpelier Moose Lodge 312 were installed in ceremonies Wednesday, April 24th to serve during the 2024-2025 year beginning May 1st. Shown from left to right were those included in the installation: seated—Administrator Patrick Thorp, Vice President Joe Beebe, Chaplain Sandra Kimpel, and Junior Past President Denny Bishop; standing—Installing Sergeant-at-arms Paul Bartell, Trustees Gary Russell, John Chapin and Ellen Gearhart, and Installing Officer Aaron Apt. Retiring officers for this past year were thanked for their service. Lodge members are encouraged to attend lodge meetings scheduled the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Far East meeting room, preceded by the board of officers meeting. Nominations for election of the offices of President and Treasurer are currently being requested with nomination forms available at the lodge.