MONTPELIER PARK BOARD: Park Board Votes To Move Forward With Pool Rehabilitation Project

POOL REHAB PROJECT … Angela Hillard looking over the proposed schematic for the Montpelier pool rehabilitation project (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Montpelier Parks Board met on May 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. The meeting was called to order before the minutes of the previous April 4, 2023 meeting were approved and the financial statements were accepted as presented.

The Board voted to move forward with the pool rehabilitation project, reviewing the latest schematics and approving the acquisition of an engineer’s estimate for the project.