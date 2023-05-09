National Day Of Prayer Observed Throughout Area

MESSAGE … Pettisville Missionary Church Pastor Kent Norr delivers a message to everyone in attendance before also delivering the National Prayer. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May every year in the United States. This day of observance, which was designated by the United States Congress, asks people to “turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

It was first observed back in 1952 when it was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988 President Reagan amended the law and set the date of observance to the first Thursday in May.