MONTPELIER PARKS & RECREATION BOARD: Angela Hillard Elected As Board President

NEW BOARD PRESIDENT … Angela Hillard was recently elected as the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Board President. Hillard was elected at the January 4 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Board members at the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Board's February 1 meeting were Brent Saneholtz, Matt Reid, and Angela Hillard.

Also in attendance were Village Manager Jason Rockey, Nick Ramos and Recreation Director Sandy Gordon.