Marilyn Royal: Community Artist & West Unity’s Outstanding Citizen 2022

DISPLAYING ARTWORK … Marilyn Royal poses next to works of art made from gourds. (PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK)

By: Anna Wozniak

Marilyn Royal, a West Unity resident, is heavily involved in her community. In-between volunteering with the “Jaycee-ettes,” working as a chamber member, and being on the zoning board for West Unity.

Marilyn has pursued her passion for art for over 20 years. Some of her many professional works can be found within the infrastructure of the surrounding area, with artwork in homes and businesses alike.