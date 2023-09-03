Montpelier @ Pettisville Varsity Volleyball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Pettisville 3 Montpelier 1

PETTISVILLE – Montpelier took the opening set but. Pettisville responded to capture the next three to snap a two-game losing with a win over the Locos.

Naomi Richer slammed 16 kills and nine digs for the Blackbirds and Susan Ringler notched 24 digs.

Kelsie Bumb topped Montpelier with 18 digs, 30 assists and Lyla Mahan added 18 digs.

Pettisville d. Montpelier 17-25, 25-14, 25-19, 26-24

Pettisville (4-2) – Naomi Richer: 16 kills, 9 digs; Amanda Grimm: 30/32 setting, 11 assists; Grace Hastings: 70/70 setting, 16 assists; Susan Ringler: 19/19 serving, 24 digs

Montpelier (1-5) – Lyla Mahan: 18 digs; Kelsie Bumb: 18 digs, 30 assists, 3 aces; Aleigha Hillard: 17 digs; Jada Uribes: 10 kills

Junior Varsity: Pettisville, 29-27, 28-26