Montpelier Police Involved In Pursuit Ending In Indiana

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 22, 2022

On April 22nd, 2022, an officer from the Montpelier Police Department was checking a suspicious, occupied vehicle at the Holiday City Stop-n-Go, when the driver fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 37 year-old, George Forest Brown of Camden, MI. Prior to the pursuit it was learned that Brown had a felony warrant for his arrest, for absconding.

Officers from the Montpelier Police Department, Edon Police Department, and Williams Co. Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pursuit, which entered Indiana.

Throughout the pursuit Brown threw items out of his vehicle window, drove at high rates of speed, and drove off-road to elude capture.

Ohio units were joined in the pursuit by officers from Hamilton IN PD, Ashley IN PD, the Steuben Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.

Brown was eventually stopped near Butler IN where he was taken into custody. Brown also had a 13 year-old passenger, who was unharmed and referred to Indiana Children’s Services.

Brown is being held in Indiana on related criminal charges, and pending criminal charges being filed in Ohio and extradition.

He is under investigation for Reckless Operation, Endangering Children, Obstructing Justice, and Felony Fleeing and Eluding.

This case remains under investigation and will be referred to the Williams Co. Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.

The Montpelier Police Department would like to thank the Edon Police Department, Williams Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton IN PD, the Ashley IN PD, the Steuben Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police and Williams Co. Central Communications for their assistance.

 

