Montpelier Schools Now Accepting Appointments For Kindergarten Screening & Assessment

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 27, 2022

News Article Views: 68

Montpelier schools are now accepting appointments for kindergarten screening and assessment for the 2022-2023 school year.

The sessions will be held May 31 & June 1 at the Montpelier School on Brown Road. All children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022, will need to be registered for the start of kindergarten in August.

In the State of Ohio, kindergarten screening and assessment is mandatory. This is the only screening and assessment Montpelier Schools will hold, so it is required that your child attend. Please call the Elementary School office to make an appointment, 419-485-6700.

Parents should plan to provide the child’s certified birth certificate (not a hospital birth record), immunization records, custody papers (if applies,) proof of residency and all information needed to enroll.

Once an appointment for the screening is made, information will be provided regarding the rest of the enrollment process, which will need to be done before the screening/assessment.

If your child is currently attending KK, he/she will NOT need to go through this screening, as your child was screened last year.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Montpelier Schools Now Accepting Appointments For Kindergarten Screening & Assessment"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*