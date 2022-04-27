Montpelier Schools Now Accepting Appointments For Kindergarten Screening & Assessment

Facebook

Montpelier schools are now accepting appointments for kindergarten screening and assessment for the 2022-2023 school year.

The sessions will be held May 31 & June 1 at the Montpelier School on Brown Road. All children who will be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2022, will need to be registered for the start of kindergarten in August.

In the State of Ohio, kindergarten screening and assessment is mandatory. This is the only screening and assessment Montpelier Schools will hold, so it is required that your child attend. Please call the Elementary School office to make an appointment, 419-485-6700.

Parents should plan to provide the child’s certified birth certificate (not a hospital birth record), immunization records, custody papers (if applies,) proof of residency and all information needed to enroll.

Once an appointment for the screening is made, information will be provided regarding the rest of the enrollment process, which will need to be done before the screening/assessment.

If your child is currently attending KK, he/she will NOT need to go through this screening, as your child was screened last year.