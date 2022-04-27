Four County BOE Approves Several Personnel Contracts

Facebook

The April Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the regular meeting, a Records Commission Meeting was held at 6:15 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•March Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of March as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•The 2022-23 policy with Wright Specialty/Liberty Mutual through USI Insurance Services National, Inc. for Property, Casualty and Fleet Insurance.

•Vocational Copier Lease Agreements with MT Business Technologies/ComDoc.

•Price increase for 22-23 Cosmetology smocks.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•Retirement of Carol Hill, effective June 30, 2022.

•Resignation of Greta Wagner, effective July 31, 2022.

•An administrative contract “One-Year Contract” for the following staff: Jennifer Maassel, Jena Schoonover.

•A “Three Year Contract” for the following administrative staff: Tim Bowers, Tony McCord, Cathy Rupp

•A “One Year Contract” for Kristen Rausch, Visual Art & Design Instructor.

•A second “One Year Contract” for the following certified staff: Eric Eisel, Amy Maassel, Brooke Martin, Madisen Morlock, Brittany Sanders, Shawna Schroeder.

•A “Two Year Contract” for the following certified staff: Aarika Alabata, Karlee Badenhop, Joyce Golz, Matthew Scarberry.

•A “Three Year Contract” for the following certified staff: Jason Elston, Tracy Harding, Peter Herold, Kristine Manning, Tim Myers, Carrie Nofziger, Larry Soles, Drew Steyer.

•A “Continuing Contract” for the following certified staff: Matthew Dye, Curtis Miller.

•A “One Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Janice Andrews, Rick Biddle, Katie Keel, Janet Knierim, Angela Pelland.

•A second “One Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Cheryl Fedderke, Joshua Golden, Jill Holdgreve, Marianne Lemons, Michelle Ohlrich.

•A “Two Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Brandy Breen, Tobi Ziegler, Melissa Nafziger.

•A “Three Year Contract” for the following classified staff: Teresa Gambler, Steve Grimes, Jenny Waldvogel.

•A “Continuing Contract” for the following classified staff: Alysia Fickel, Marissa Ferry.

•Extended days as presented.

•Certified and Classified Substitutes for the 2021-22 school year.

•Summer School Instructors rate of pay.

•Summer Work Experience Instructors as presented.

•Membership in the purchasing group, Omnia Partners.

•The 2022 Outside Work Project for the Fulton County CBI.

•Changing the name of the Accounting and Business Management Program to Business and Financial Services beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

•Authorization of the Director of Career-Technical Education to excuse Senior students up to three days in conjunction with associate school calendars.

The next scheduled meetings involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be a special meeting on May 5, 2022 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center at 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon for the purpose of considering personnel items that will include interviews for the position of Superintendent, and the regular May Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.

The Finance Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. prior to the regular Board Meeting on May 19.