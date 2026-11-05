Daniel K. Thorpe (1954 – 2026)

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(Bryan Resident; Business Owner For 40 Years)

Daniel K. Thorpe of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 3, 2026, surrounded by those closest to him. He was born on Aug. 1, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio, to Verl and Joann Thorpe.

Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a man who believed in the simple things that mattered most in life: family, hard work, kindness, peace and love.

Dan was a hardworking entrepreneur who proudly ran his own business for more than 40 years. He took great pride in his work and especially loved working on Davenport screw machines.

His work was an important part of who he was, and he was proud of being able to provide for his family through his own hard work, determination and dedication.

Dan lived by the Golden Rule — treating others the way he wanted to be treated. He believed in working hard, taking care of his family, helping others and doing what was right. He loved his family dearly and took great pride in being a husband and father.

Dan and his beloved wife, Julie, shared 45 years together. Their life was built on love, family and commitment to one another. Julie was an amazing mother who devoted herself to their home and family, and Dan was grateful for all she did. Together, they built a life and a family filled with love and memories.

Dan was the proud father of five children: Aimee Thorpe (Jeremy Adams), Aaren (Brooke) Thorpe, Tyson (Angel) Thorpe and Bryce Thorpe. He was also the father of Nicole (Thorpe) Hillard, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 21. Dan was a proud grandfather to Marisa, Libby, Alexander, Beckett and Archer Verl. And he was a great-grandfather to Addison. In addition to his daughter, Nicky, Dan was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Outside of work, Dan loved the outdoors and enjoyed the simple adventures in life. You would often find him spending time at the lake, scooping for shark teeth on Venice Beach, hunting for rocks, riding bikes with his wife or spending time with his family.\Dan’s greatest legacy is the family he built, the work he was proud of and the values he passed down to those he loved.

His memory will live on in the stories shared, the lessons he taught, the music he loved, the outdoors he enjoyed and, most of all, in the hearts of his family. He will be deeply missed, forever loved and always remembered.

The Thorpe family will hold a celebration of life for Dan on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall, 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan, OH 43506. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Thorpe family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.