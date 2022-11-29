MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Explanation Given On Jefferson St. Pumping Station

FOUNDERS PARK … This newest park in Montpelier, Ohio has now been approved by the state inspector, Village Manager Jason Rockey reported at the November 28, 2022 Montpelier Village Council meeting. The stage, for future events, can be seen through the newly erected Christmas decorations. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Following roll call, prayer led by House of Prayer pastor, Ben Harris, and the pledge of allegiance, council voted to approve the agenda for the meeting and the minutes from the November 14, 2022 council meeting.

Councilor Chris Kannel stated that he despite the freezing cold weather, the Old Thyme Holiday Gathering was a nice event.