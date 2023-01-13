MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Requests Residents Put Trash Cans Back On Curbs

By: Rebecca Miller

January 9, 2023 Montpelier Village Council began with prayer and pledge of allegiance, followed by the approval of the agenda and the minutes of the December 19, 2022 council meeting.

Also approved were the December 2022 financial reports. With no comments from the audience, council shared their reports.

Nathan Thompson and Chris Kannel shared that the project for the Wabash Cannonball Trail is proceeding with their visits to area councils and others to ask for financial support.

Mayor Steve Yagelski mentioned that he has been noticing more and more residents putting their trash containers out into the streets instead of on the curbs.

He is concerned that they are a traffic hazard and will be a problem when the snowplows are out and busy. He requests that residents go back to putting them up on their curbs for safety.

Council moved to appoint Nathan Thompson as the 2023 council president and approved the appointment of 2023 council committees, commissions and boards. Mayor Yagelski read through the list before approval.

Also approved following explanations from Village Manager Jason Rockey:

The Cruise-In dates were approved for the second and fourth Tuesdays of June, July and August with the Super Cruise in August.

Jefferson Township Fire Contract in the amount of $40,986.70

Resolution 1364 Amended appropriations (suspend and pass)

Resolution 1365 Authorize Purchase of a Vacuum Truck (suspend and pass)

The income tax report was given by Village Finance Director Nikki Uribes, informing council that the total income tax collections for 2022 were $2,503,610.23.

That was up 11.61% over 2021 which was $2,243,131.34. That is an increase of around $250,000 and will be broken up in the revenue reports, where council will see where it was budgeted.

Rockey reported:

He is working with Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) to complete a grant application for CDBG grant for funding to complete another block of cured in place plastic of polymer lining, to do the 300 Block of Washington St. The village would pay $230,000 of the project, but might be covered by this grant.

They will begin the employee performance evaluations and hope to have those done by mid-February.

Most other work has been end-of-year items.

Nikki introduced Molly Collert, who is training with Jessica Apple to be the new Clerk of Council. They will both be in the office for a while.

Council went into executive session to discuss personnel – employment and promotion of a public employee. With no action taken, council adjourned.

