MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Learns Of Legislation That Will Impact Schools

MONTHLY RECOGNITION … This month’s students who were recognized by their teachers at the January 10, 2023 school board meeting were, from left to right (front row) kindergartener Kyser Beach, 1st grader Alex Decker, 2nd graders Beau Gambler and Alee Klender, 3rd grader Mattsyn Berry, (back row) 4th grader Maci Taylor, 5th grader Parker Epling, 6th grader Karlee Hillard and 7th grader Aislinn McGee. Not present for photo were 8th grader Owen Sommer and high school student Azlin Westfall. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The Tuesday, January 10, 2023 meeting of the Montpelier School Board began with the organization portion, which included the election of Nate Rose to continue as president and Shawn Owen to continue as vice president.

The meeting dates and time were also approved with it continuing on the second Tuesday of each month for 2023 at 5:30 p.m., except for February 15, March 21, June 27, July 11 and November 7. Motions were also approved:

To establish the Board of Education’s District Record Commission to be comprised of the superintendent, treasurer and board president

To authorize the CFO/treasurer to: A. issue warrants in payment of all salaries and bills upon receipt of invoice; B. obtain advances from county auditor; C. invest funds at her discretion within board policy; D. to advertise for vacant positions as needed; E. to serve as designee to attend public record access training required for board members of each term of office

To authorize the superintendent with all the specifics of the position.

To approve Legal counsels for the district – Ennis Britton C., LPA; Dinsmore & Shohl LLP; and Bricker and Eckler LLP.

Establish Board Service Fund for the Board of Education in the amount of $6000 for 2023.

Committee appointments for 2023 – Board Student Liaison Dunne Gambler; Board Legislative Liaison Patti Rockey; Finance Committee – Jeremy Clinger and Shawn Owen.

The organization meeting which began at 5:15 p.m. was adjourned at 5:25 and the board went directly into the regular monthly meeting.

Following a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance, Mrs. Gambler welcomed each individual student on the list for student recognition, to step up front with her and hear their commendations read aloud before the audience of parents and family.

The group then slipped out for a media photo while the meeting continued with the legislative report given by Mrs. Rockey.

Rockey shared that there was a list of house bills that have been passed that will affect schools and one bill that is still waiting for action by the governor.

She said that there are links for anyone interested in seeing the details.

For those interested in seeing the list, go to Montpelier Schools Board Docs, click on school board meetings, and scroll down to legislative report.

Mr. Owen shared with the board that he and Mr. Rose had received an email from a parent stating how pleased they are with the Strength and Sports Performance Conditioning Class. They said their student is already seeing a difference.

In the treasurer’s report, Carla Rice shared that they finished off the tax paperwork at the end of December, the first time with the new software and it went well.

She gave her investment report also, letting the board know that it is going strong. A grant for career exploration has come in and will go toward the E3 program.

Elementary Principal Lance Thorp reported:

The second quarter ended, and report cards are going out.

They are piloting 6 th grade PBIS “Houses” for the rest of the year.

grade PBIS “Houses” for the rest of the year. The district spelling bee took place that day and one of the top two was a 4 th As the county spelling bee only takes 5 th through 8 th graders, they took the top two of those grade levels.

As the county spelling bee only takes 5 through 8 graders, they took the top two of those grade levels. Early release on January 11.

Students go to Sky Zone on January 13 as prize for fundraising.

No school on January 16.

Interim reports go out on February 8.

No school for students on February 9 and 10 but parent teacher conferences will be held on the 9th and Staff Professional Day on 10th

JH/SH Principal Su Thorp was not present but had sent a written report which included:

Wellness programming scheduled for afternoon of January 11, after students’ early release.

Parent/teacher conferences to be held from noon to 8 p.m. on February 9. Parents should call the HS to schedule an appointment with their student’s AA teacher to go over their graduation plan.

Professional development day on February 10 will focus on value added scores and rigorous assessments

She and Mrs. Friend are working on the schedule for next year and getting ready to start scheduling student’s classes

In other business, the board approved:

Waiving of reading of, and acceptance of, Minutes for December 13, 2022.

Financial reports which included – approval of financial reports for December 2022.

Acceptance of Donations – total of $3,198 from athletic boosters, split into $1,050 to boys basketball, $948 to girls basketball, $550 to cheerleaders, and $650 to wrestling; to skilled trades – $800 from DeKalb Tools, $450 from Johnston Supply, $800 from Spangler Candy, $450 from Owens Electric, and Sheet Steel valued at $925 from Fry Brothers; to Nutrition Class – $250 from Williams County Dairy Association; and approval of new fund and special cost center for the Career Exploration Grant Fund

Employment of certificated staff: Noelle Chester move to Bachelor’s + 15 for pay; Carolyn Hopper to Bachelor’s + 30; Kendra Michaelis to Master’s degree; Lauren Rickenberg to Master’s degree; Kendra Michaelis as a PBIS Team Member at $21 per hour.

Employment of Classified Staff: approval of unpaid medical leave of absence for Peggy Freese from January 17 – May 25, 2023.

Other business: acceptance of the Board of Trustees of the Montpelier Public Library of Rich Schatzer to a seven-year term beginning January 1, 2023 and Michael Wortkoetter to fulfill Eric Howell’s unexpired term beginning January 1, 2023 and ending December 31, 2028 and mileage reimbursement rate at the IRS rate of 65.5 cents per mile for 2023.

With no further business and no need for executive session that evening, the board adjourned at 5:58 p.m.

