MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Molly Collert Appointed As New Clerk Of Council

SWEARING IN … Molly Collert is sworn in as the Village of Montpelier’s new Clerk of Council. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The March 13 Montpelier Village Council meeting began at 6 p.m. with a prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and roll call.

Present were Councilors Heather Freese, Don Schlosser, and Melissa Ewers. Absent were Council President Nathan Thompson and Councilor Chris Kannel.