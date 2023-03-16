MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Molly Collert Appointed As New Clerk Of Council

SWEARING IN … Molly Collert is sworn in as the Village of Montpelier’s new Clerk of Council. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The March 13 Montpelier Village Council meeting began at 6 p.m. with a prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and roll call.
Present were Councilors Heather Freese, Don Schlosser, and Melissa Ewers. Absent were Council President Nathan Thompson and Councilor Chris Kannel.
