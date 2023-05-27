MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Pastor Welcomed; Village To Conduct Holiday City Infrastructure Tests

INTRODUCTION … Pastor Janice Desterhaft shortly after introducing herself to the Montpelier Village Council. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Montpelier Village Council started their May 22, 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. with roll call, prayer, and the pledge of allegiance.

Before launching into prayer, introduced was the new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, Janice Desterhaft.

She expressed her love for the community, as well as her excitement towards working with the village in this new capacity.