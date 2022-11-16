PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Water Is Life Protestors Show Up For Council Meeting

VISITORS AT COUNCIL … Around twenty visitors attended the November 14, 2022 Pioneer Village Council meeting, seen here behind Fire Chief Denny Fackler as he gave his report to council. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The November 14, 2022 Pioneer Village Council meeting was attended by around 20 guests who were not on the agenda to speak, so just sat quietly during the meeting and gathered outside in the cold when council went into executive session.

There did not seem to be a consensus amongst the group as to who, if anyone, should get on the agenda for the December meeting, except that they felt it should be someone who is a Pioneer resident.