Montpelier Woman Sentenced For Heroin Possession

Two individuals were sentenced on December 27th, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Lana Stoy, 41, of 202 E. Wabash Ave., Apt. C2, Montpelier, OH, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Stoy to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, complete treatment at A Renewed Mind, complete a mental health assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, be successfully discharged from treatment at Serenity Haven, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00pm to 6:00 am. curfew, and provide proof of her high school diploma or obtain her GED.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Stoy spending 11 months in prison.

Steven Hicks, 30, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Assault. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member, and to a police officer.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Hicks to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have no contact with the victims, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 am. curfew, and be assessed for dual diagnosis with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Hicks spending 180 days In CCNO for Domestic Violence, and 17 months in prison for Assault, said sentences to be sewed consecutively with one another for a total of 23 months in prison.

