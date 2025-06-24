Montpelier WOTM Donate To Community Projects

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SUPPORTING THE COMMUNITY … Donations to three local organizations were made recently by Montpelier Chapter 270, Women of the Moose. Receiving donations were Williams County Humane Society-$1,000, Montpelier Public Library-$1,000, and Montpelier Junior High Student Council special project-$500. Shown at the check presentations from left to right are Senior Regent Deidre Cole, Alicia Strup from the Williams County Humane Society, Director Angie Humphrey from Montpelier Library, and Mary Mercer serving as chairman of the WOTM Mooseheart/Moosehaven Committee. Funds for these donations were raised from proceeds at the chapter’s April Purse Party organized and chaired by Mary Mercer and committee. Other donations were also designated for Mooseheart “The Child City” in Illinois, Moosehaven “City of Contentment” seniors retirement community in Florida, and WOTM scholarship & maintenance fund via Moose Charities. Also serving as chapter officers this year are Treasurer Susie Ogden, Secretary Betsy Thorp and Jr. Past Regent Terri Baltosser. Chapter members are encouraged to attend regular chapter meetings the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Montpelier Moose Lodge.