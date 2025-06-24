Celebrate Independence Day With A Fun-Filled Weekend At Sauder Village

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village invites families and friends to make unforgettable memories this Independence Day, from delicious dining and outdoor adventures to patriotic and historical fun. With activities for all ages, Sauder Village is the perfect destination for a family-friendly Fourth of July getaway.

“With all we have going on, there really is no better way to celebrate America past and present,” notes Andi Erbskorn, Director of External Engagement.

“We have so many ways for families to take a break from their busy summers, connect with the past, be inspired by the Naturalization Ceremony, enjoy a great meal and have a fun campout. Not only will you be learning stories from the past, you’ll be adding new chapters to your family story!”

From Wednesday, July 2 through Sunday, July 6, book a site at the Sauder Village Campground for Red, White and Blue Camping.

Campers are encouraged to deck out their sites in patriotic flair for the campsite decorating competition, join in colorful tie-dyeing, pedal along in the bike parade and light up the night at the Red, White and Blue Glow Party.

On America’s birthday, Friday, July 4 at 11 a.m., witness a moving Naturalization Ceremony at the Historic Village as individuals from around the world take the Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens.

This powerful and patriotic event is included with admission to the Historic Village and includes music from Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band.

Also on July 4, enjoy a tasty Breakfast Buffet at the Barn Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring favorites like biscuits and sausage gravy, egg bake, hash brown casserole, fried chicken and more.

End July Fourth with a sweet treat at the Soda Fountain during special summer hours from 6–9 p.m. Continue the celebration on Saturday, July 5 with special summer hours at both the 1920s Speakeasy and Soda Fountain.

Other opportunities to patron these nostalgic establishments will be available on select dates in July: Friday, July 11 (Soda Fountain only); Saturday, July 12; Friday, July 18 (Soda Fountain only); Saturday, July 19; and Saturday, July 26.

Guests are invited to park in the 1920s lot and enjoy an old-fashioned treat at the Soda Fountain, grab a drink from the cash bar at the Speakeasy and hang out with friends and family at no admission cost.

Sauder Village offers something for everyone this July Fourth weekend. For rates, dates, hours, memberships and ticket purchases, visit saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755.