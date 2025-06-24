St. Mary School (Edgerton) Student Wins National Recognition In Drawing Contest

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ARTIST TALENT … Ella Boeke’s creative talents have earned national recognition. She was recently selected as a top artist in the Monster Madness book series drawing contest, sponsored by Young Artists. Ella’s winning illustration was chosen from among numerous entries submitted by students across the country. Her artwork captured the judges’ attention with its creativity and imagination, earning her the honor of having her drawing published on the front cover of Monster Madness Featuring Wiggley Milly. The contest, organized by Young Artists, aims to encourage artistic expression in children and provide a platform for young talent to shine. Students from various schools submitted their original monster-themed drawings, hoping to be part of the colorful and quirky series. Her illustration will now be seen by readers all over the country. Ella is the daughter of Sarah and Dan Boeke and is a second-grade student at St. Mary School.