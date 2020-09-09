Montpelier Wraps Up 2020 Cruise In

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

COMMITTEE MEMBERS … Pictured are those who make the cruise a special annual summer tradition in Montpelier. Front Row (Left To Right): Mike Kannel, Sue Kannel, Sue Meloun and Spence Meloun. Back Row (Left To Right): Dave Custer and Roger Thorp. (PHOTO BY FORREST R. CHURCH, STAFF)

By: Forrest R. Church

MONTPELIER – Warm and mostly dry weather has set the scene for near perfect conditions for the Montpelier Cruise-In held on Empire Street in downtown Montpelier, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Tuesday was no exception as resident enjoyed warm sunny weather for the last gathering of the year.

When asked how the car show is organized and ran, committee member Spence Maloun said, “We work by committee, everyone has their job and work together as a team.”

“We love it (the car show), it is in our blood. We want everybody, if you love your vehicle, to bring it in. Everybody’s welcome. We just want everyone to have a good time.”

Maloun added, “We try here, to make sure they (visitors and car owners) have fun. Sue Kannel goes to discount stores to buy gifts. Our cruise-in is different than some. We have games, a mystery bag and do what we can to keep things fun.”

Helping set the environment, 50’s and 60’s music can be heard echoing off the downtown building from blocks away attracting visitors to Empire Street.

The previous week there were ninety-four cars, the gathering averages around fifty. According to Maloun, “Cars come from all over with a large diversity.”

If you missed this year’s car shows, the group plans to start back up on the second Tuesday of June in 2021.

Forrest R. Church may be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com