Anna Knapp (1922-2020)

Anna A. Knapp, age 98, a longtime resident of Delta; passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon where she had been a resident for five years. Anna was born in Clifton, NJ on August 29, 1922 to the late Marko Vuksanic and Frances (Ullman) Vuksanic.

After attending Clifton High School in New Jersey she worked as a waitress and telephone operator in New Jersey. Anna married Clifford “Snappy” Knapp Sr. on June 5, 1947 and relocated to Delta; where she worked for ITT Higbie Manufacturing for 25 years before retiring.

She was a member of the Delta Eagles, Holy Rosary Alter Society and a 60 year member of the Delta American Legion Auxiliary. Anna will always be remembered for her humor and love of family.

She is survived by her children, Judith (Andrew) Creps of Delta, Patricia (James) Matthews of Liberty Center, Clifford (Judy) Knapp Jr. of Swanton and Mark (Michelle) Knapp of Archbold; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Clifford A. Knapp Sr in 2006; grandson, Joseph Knapp; brothers, Fred, Emil and William Vuksanic and infant sister, Rosanna Vuksanic.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta; with a funeral service honoring her life beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday. Father Todd M. Dominique will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.