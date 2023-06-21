Multiple Construction Projects Ongoing North Of Edon

By: Anna Wozniak

The residents of Edon are experiencing high levels of construction near the north end of town.

The Ohio Turnpike is being worked on all along exit 2, as they are in the process of redoing all of the lanes.

On top of this, a project that Pilot Company has been working on since 2022 in Northwest Township, right on the cusp of Edon on SR 49, is in the construction phase.

Speculation is still going on as to whether or not the new truck stop will be a Pilot Flying J or just a Pilot Company endeavor, but plans are being steadily made evident by the construction that has been started since the weather has allowed for it.

