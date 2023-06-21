PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Pioneer Rip-Rap Project Set to Begin July 1st

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The June 19, 2023 Pioneer Village Council meeting began at 8:30 p.m. with the pledge of allegiance and roll call, with Councilor Norm Thorp, Jr. being marked absent.

Mayor Kidston called the meeting to order before council approved the agenda as presented and the minutes of the May 8, 2023 regular meeting and the May 8, May 17, and May 22, 2023 special meeting minutes.

Council then approved the financial report as presented and the payment of the bills as presented, as well as a payment to the Pioneer Hometown HDWR invoice for April, which totaled at $486.63.

Police Chief Tim Livengood then gave his report, wherein he spoke about a Free-Will Donation Community Hog Roast.

All proceeds collected at this event are to benefit the police department by helping to fund additional training.

The projected date is planned to be going on the same dates as the town-wide garage sales, which are expected to be held July 14th and 15th.

Mayor Kidston then detailed three different solar power options and the specifics of the five ordinances approved by council.

The first of these ordinances, Ordinance 8-2023, approved levying assessments for improvements to Lincoln Street.

Then approved were the following levying assessments relating to the following ordinances: 9-2023: for improvements to Mulberry Street; 10-2023: for improvements to South State Street; 11-2023: for improvements to North State Street; 12-2023: for alternative improvements to South State Street.

The Rip-Rap Project is moving along schedule, and all trees have been cut and trimmed. The rip-rap will begin to be laid in July and is expected to be finished by the first of August of 2023.

The waterline is now entirely fixed on Lynn Street.

A change order for a deduction to the Kexon Drive project that arrived at an estimated $335,879.85 due to the estimate accounting for concrete instead of asphalt was accepted before the Pioneer Village Council adjourned their June 19, 2023 meeting.

Anna can be reached at anna@thevillagereporter.com