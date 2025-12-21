Multiple Injured After Pickup Strikes Amish Buggy In Camden Township

CAMDEN TOWNSHIP — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy that occurred Sunday afternoon on Mead Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:49 p.m. Dec. 21, 2025, to Mead Road north of West Territorial Road in Camden Township. Upon arrival, deputies determined a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jarret Wolford, 31, of Montgomery, Michigan, was traveling southbound on Mead Road when it struck a southbound Amish buggy.

The buggy was occupied by Henry Graber, 32, of Montgomery; Katheryn Graber, 31, of Montgomery; and five juvenile occupants.

Henry Graber was transported by ProMedica Air Ambulance to Michigan Medicine for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. One juvenile occupant was airlifted by Life Flight out of Wauseon, Ohio, to Mott Children’s Hospital for treatment of injuries. Another juvenile occupant was transported by the Reading Emergency Unit to Hillsdale Hospital for treatment of injuries, officials said.

Assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Montgomery Fire Department, Camden Fire Department, Steuben County (Indiana) EMS, and the Reading Emergency Unit.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.