Investigation Underway In Fulton County Airport (Wauseon) Plane Crash

Wauseon — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that occurred Sunday evening at Fulton County Airport in Dover Township.

According to the patrol, the crash happened on December 21, 2025, at approximately 5:16 p.m. Preliminary information indicates a 1959 Beechcraft BE-35, piloted by Seth K. Andrews, 45, of Clearwater, Florida, was westbound and on approach to land when the aircraft’s landing gear was not lowered.

The patrol reported the plane landed on its underside. Andrews was not injured.

Investigators said impairment and weather were not factors in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers also reported they contacted the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the crash.