Murder At The Museum To Be Held March 23 At Museum Of Fulton County

Wauseon, OH – A scream in the night, bloody footprints on a train, and a museum full of artifacts. Invite friends to join you for an evening of mystery and mayhem at the annual Murder at the Museum event on Saturday, March 23 at the Museum of Fulton County across from the fairgrounds in Wauseon.

Throughout the evening, guests will discover what it was like to travel on the 20th Century Limited train from New York to Chicago in the 1960s.

The train ride is going just fine until someone mysteriously turns up dead and the train is forced to stop in Fulton County. Guests will test their sleuthing skills as they spend the evening following the clues to solve this interactive murder mystery.

“With the opening of our All Aboard Train Exhibit this year, we’re excited to be hosting a train-themed murder mystery event at the museum,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County. “Due to the overwhelming popularity of this event, we are offering two time slots for guests to help solve the mystery.”

Guests are welcome to dress in 1960s-era attire to truly play the part of this adult-only event at the museum. A replica of a snack car on the 20th Century Limited train will be set up in the lobby.

Guests will want to bring pocket change to purchase candy bars, salted peanuts, pretzels, popcorn, and drinks. Prices will range from 10 to 40 cents – the actual prices from a 1968 snack car menu!

Guests can register to attend Murder at the Museum from 4:00-6:00 p.m. or 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Reservations and prepayment are required since seating is limited for this annual event.

Tickets are $25 ($22 for museum members), and are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922.

Many other train-themed events have been planned throughout 2024 including Dining on the 20th Century Limited on April 20, and a Mother’s Day Tea on May 11.

Additional event information can be found online at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events Event tickets are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.