Saint Patrick School (Bryan) Students Participate In Regional Science Fair

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSCIENCE FAIR … Saint Patrick Catholic School students participated in the Northwest Ohio Regional Science Fair at NWSCC on Saturday, February 24. As pictured from left to right: Brianna Herman, a 6th grader, earned an Excellent rating along with winning The Lemelson Early Inventor Prize and the Naval Science Award for Outstanding Research; Carson Connin, a 6th grader, earned an Excellent rating along with winning the Outstanding Project in Originality, the Creativity Kieffer Family Creativity Award, and 2nd Place grades 5-8 Engineering Award presented by R. Stanford Short, BSME; Wyatt Lauro, a 5th grader earned an Excellent rating along with winning the Naval Science Award for Outstanding Research and the OESTA Special Award.