Museum Announces The Great Fulton County Road Rally Winners

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Wauseon, OH – On Saturday, September 5th, 20 teams made up of 67 people took part in the first annual Great Fulton County Road Rally. The Museum of Fulton County is proud to announce that team 17 won.

It took the team just over 4 hours to complete the challenge, the team members were Heather Sifker, David Sifker, Wade Clausen, Sharie Clausen, Lisa Dickman, and Todd Miller. “The team enjoyed traveling to local landmarks and historic areas and learning more about them. It was a fun challenge and we look forward to next year,” stated team captain Heather Sifker.

Starting at 2pm teams solved clues to hunt down a World War II German Spy while traveling to 10 locations in the county and learning about the secret history of Fulton County during the War.

Some locations included the old Winor Canning factory in Wauseon which used German Prisoners of War in their production, the Women in War monument in Ottokee, and the former Pet Milk factory in Delta, which supplied G.I.s with evaporated milk. The Museum of Fulton County would like to thank all the teams who competed in our 2020 event.

This program was hosted by the Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events.

It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Admission is $8 Adults 16 and up, $7 Seniors, $3 for Children ages 6-15, Members and Children under 6 are Free.

2020 Winners Plaque … Team 17 receives their plaque after winning the Great Fulton County Road Rally. From Left to Right: Sharie & Wade Clausen, Heather & David Siefker, Lisa Dickman, Todd Miller.