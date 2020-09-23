Middle School Principal Matt Smith Selected As Educator Of The Year

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

AWARD WINNER … Swanton Middle School Principal Matt Smith, Educator of the Year and Assistant Principal Leigh Pancoast. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

By: Bill O’Connell

The Ohio Middle Level Association (OMLA) has selected, for its two most prestigious annual awards, Swanton Middle School (SMS) as the 2020 Team of the Year and SMS Principal Matt Smith as the 2020 Educator of the Year. The OMLA is an organization of middle school educators across the state that works with and recognizes middle level schools who maintain their child-centered focus by developing programs and activities that nurture the social, emotional, intellectual, and physical well-being of the young adolescent.

These schools also ensure that the environment is a positive, caring, and motivating learning atmosphere that recognizes and is attentive to the variety of learning styles and enhances self-esteem. Last academic school year, the OMLA sent in a team of members to interview the administrators, faculty and observe what SMS was doing in support of the OMLA philosophy and, obviously, were impressed with what they learned.

Unknow to the students, the announcement was made last Friday morning following a ceremony welcoming incoming SMS students into the Swanton Seven Initiative (SSI), a program implemented by Mr. Smith and the SMS staff two years ago to teach vital “soft skills” that are used every day in professional work environments and situations.

What was also kept a secret, by SMS Assistant Principal Leigh Pancoast, from virtually everyone, especially Mr. Smith, was that he had been named as Educator of the Year. Nicki Bertke, OMLA President, was unable to attend the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions but addressed the SMS student body by way of a pre-recorded message. “I want to be sure you realize that you have some of the most awesome teachers in the entire state,” said Ms. Bertke.

“When your teachers come to conferences and present all these amazing things that happen at Swanton Middle School other teachers are jealous. They flock to the sessions and try to learn as much as they can about all the amazing things going on at Swanton Middle School. The Ohio Middle Level Association is so proud to recognize Swanton Middle School for all the amazing things they are doing. We really applaud your efforts.”

After hearing from Ms. Bertke, Ms. Pancoast stepped to the microphone and told the crowd she had not only nominated Mr. Smith for Educator of the Year but he had actually, and not surprisingly, won. She mentioned that this celebration was scheduled for last Spring but was delayed because of the pandemic and she had to keep that secret “for a very long time.”

It was a celebration she said, “to honor all of your amazing teachers and a celebration to honor someone who has had a vision for the students of this school that would give them skills that they would use for the rest of their lives. To make SMS synonymous with the ‘best school ever’, the affect of Swanton Middle School the Mr. Smith just talked about.”

Even though Mr. Smith knew about the Team of the Year award he was unaware and completely caught off guard when Ms. Pancoast announced his name as Educator of the Year. “Very humbling,” said Mr. Smith reacting to the honor. “It’s certainly a team effort. When you got a great group of kids coming from good families and a great staff, you look pretty smart. That’s pretty much how it goes.”

He went on to say how proud he was of his staff and singled out Assistant Principal Pancoast for her efforts. “She’s the heart and sole of the school. There’s no doubt about it. She’s behind the scenes and just unbelievable.”

The two prominent awards going to the same school in the same year helps shine a positive spotlight on the entire Swanton Local School District and the community itself. “I’m really proud of that group at the Middle School,” commented Superintendent Chris Lake. “They have really done an amazing job in the last three years, transforming the culture and climate of that building,” he said.

“Those folks really had to reinvent themselves in many ways to pull off what they pulled off. The fact that it is recognized by a group like the OMLA and the fact that Matt’s leadership is being recognized is a real testament to just how impactful it (Swanton Seven Initiative) has become.

Bill can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com