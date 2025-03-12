N.W. Ohio Home Builders Association Donates $8,000 To Support Skilled Trades At FCCC

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DONATION … The N.W. Ohio Home Builders Association has generously donated $8,000 to support the Mechanical Systems & Piping, Electrical, and Building Trades/Carpentry programs at Four County Career Center. This contribution will enhance hands-on learning opportunities for students pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Pictured (left to right): Rick Bachman, Director of Career and Technical Education; Ray Gibson, Supervisor; Bruce Sholl, Vice President of N.W. Ohio Home Builders Association; Steve Hoffman, President of N.W. Ohio Home Builders Association; Steve Steingass, Mechanical Systems & Piping Instructor; Curtis Miller, Senior Building Trades/Carpentry Instructor; Scott Williams, Electrical Instructor; and Matt Dye, Junior Building Trades/Carpentry Instructor. Thank you to the N.W. Ohio Home Builders Association for your generous support and commitment to career and technical education!