Edgerton Fit-N-Trim 4H Club Discusses Community Service Projects

By: Grayson Whitney

CLUB NEWS REPORTER

Edgerton Fit-N-Trim held their 3rd meeting on Sunday, March 2nd @ 4pm. A demonstration was given by Alaya Reed on how to make a monster cookie cheeseball. Pledges were said by all members.

During old business, the club discussed the results of their yearly Pettisville Meats fundraiser. For new business, Vice President, Skyler Whitney, discussed community service project options.

The group decided to make cookies and blankets for community members. Upcoming important calendar dates were discussed. The recreation leader, Syler Goebel, had all members play a funny telephone game. Cloverbuds presented their projects.

All members enjoyed a potluck after the meeting. The clubs next meeting will be held on Sunday, April 6th @ 3pm.