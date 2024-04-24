Michael Paskan (1946 – 2024)

(Graduated From Delta High School In 1964)

Michael Sterling Paskan, age 78, passed away peacefully at his Wauseon home under hospice care with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Michael was born on March 10, 1946 to the late Andrew Sterling Paskan and Hilda Lucretia (Johnson) Paskan. He graduated from Delta High School in 1964 and shortly after would start his career in automotive body repair.

Before retiring, Michael served over 40 years with Becker Automotive Specialties in Wauseon. He was united in marriage to Gayeta Geis, and she would pass away at a young age on October 18, 1978.

On July 19, 1982, he married Pamela Mortemore, together they would blend their families and spend 38 years before her passing on April 29, 2020.

Michael loved spending time with his family, restoring old cars, riding his motorcycle, and watching movies.

Michael had a love for all things fast, which led him to his desire for racing and a great joy in watching and supporting his sons race at Oakshade Raceway. Above all he loved his family and could always find him cheering on his grandchildren in their various activities.

Left to treasure his memory are his children, Dawn (Keith) Torbet, Donovan (Becky) Paskan, Torrie Geis and Jeffery Geis; special addition, Doug Rothermel; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren with 3 on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the two great loves of his life, Gayeta Paskan and second wife, Pamela Paskan; siblings Hearl and Neil Paskan; sister, Sally Taulbee and great grandson, Karson Torbet in 2022.

A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Michael’s memory.