NAMI To Present Program On Mental Health Awareness

Since 1979, NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) has grown into the nation’s leading voice on mental health.

It is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, with over 600 affiliates, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that supports public policies to help people with mental health conditions in the U.S. by advocating for national laws and regulations, state laws, as well as local policies.

NAMI Four County invites the area community to Your Voice Matters! being held at the Four County ADAMhs Board, Archbold on Tuesday, January 2nd at 7PM.

Attendees will learn how they can work together and raise awareness to ensure that people get the help they need when they need it in their communities.

Wendy Jennings, Executive Director of NAMI Four County, will present the evening program. Jennings has experienced advocacy at the local, state, and national level.

She currently serves as an advocate member on the State Board of Psychology, is an Ohio Certified Family Peer Supporter, and a Certified Employment Support Professional.

All NAMI programs are FREE and open to the public. For more information call NAMI Four County at 419-439-8131 or email: info@namifourcounty.org