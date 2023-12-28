Michael Frybarger (1957 – 2023)

Michael Paul Frybarger, 66, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.

Mike was born July 12, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, son of Ross and Esther Frybarger. He attended Hilltop High School in West Unity, Ohio.

Mike married Judy V. Claggett on October 12, 1996, in Frederick, Maryland.

Mike had a passion for serving others and was instrumental in bringing the Wreath Across America program to West Unity and Montpelier.

He worked his whole career in the trucking industry, working for Bryan Trucklines and Craig Transportation. In his free time, Mike enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Judy Frybarger of West Unity, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dave and sister Deb.

To honor Mike’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty Street, West Unity.

Memorials can be directed to Wreaths Across America, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com