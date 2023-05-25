Nancy Elser Inducted Into North Central Hall Of Fame

Nancy (Franz) Elser was inducted into the 2023 North Central Hall of Fame on May 22. Nancy graduated from North Central in 1962.

She attended the Cogswell one-room school house in Bridgewater from Kindergarten through 7th grade.

She remembers the Cogswell school having a hand well which the students used to pump their own water to wash their hands and get a drink!

Nancy attended 8th grade in Kunkle, and then continued to the newly consolidated North Central Local Schools in Pioneer for high school, where they voted on selecting the Eagle for the school’s mascot and they chose the school colors of black and white.

While in school, Nancy was the school’s first Spelling Bee winner, President of her Junior Class and Vice President of her Senior Class.

Nancy was also a member of the National Honor Society, she was a cheerleader, a member of the Girl’s Athletic Association and was on the Yearbook staff.

After graduating from NC, Nancy attended BGSU and earned a double major with a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education and a Bachelor’s in Biology and Chemistry. In 1998, she achieved a Master’s degree in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Growing up on a farm, Nancy started her working career doing chores with the family’s steers and other animals they raised.

She worked as a waitress at a diner located at Indian Meadows on the Ohio Turnpike and Hearts Desire restaurant in Bridgewater Township.

Her first professional job was as a kindergarten teacher in the basement of the old Kunkle School from 1964-1967.

She was a substitute teacher across Williams County while she raised her three children. She returned to North Central in 1978 and taught 3rd, 5th and 6th grades. She retired in 2011 after teaching for 35 years.

Nancy Elser received various awards and honors throughout her career. These included the Martha Holden Jennings Award, she was the Math Curriculum Chairman, the Chairman of the Composition Testing Committee and she served as the president of the North Central Education Association.

For eighteen of Nancy’s teaching years, she also volunteered as an EMT for Medic 7 in Pioneer. She is credited for saving a child’s life that was critically injured on the playground and for delivering a baby – who she later had as a student! She received the Medic of the Year Award in 1994.

Nancy also volunteered at St, John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier, by teaching Sunday School. She also taught sewing lessons in the surrounding communities.

Nancy has been married to her husband, Chuck Elser, for 55 years. The have three children; Mike and his wife Jackie Elser, David Elser, and Cyndi Kizer and her husband John. She and Chuck have two granddaughters, Addison and Erin Elser.

Nancy has always said that one of her finest achievements is to see her former students grown and become successful adults!

North Central Local Schools are proud to induct Nancy Elser into the 2023 Hall of Fame!