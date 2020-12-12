Nancy Vermillion (1947 – 2020)

Nancy A. Vermillion, 73, of Haskins, Ohio passed away Friday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on February 5, 1947 in Dayton to Arlo R. and Neta B. (Yoder) Stoner, Sr. Nancy graduated from Heath High School in Newark, Ohio.

In 2011 Nancy retired from an Inspiration Radio Station in the Dayton area. Prior to that she worked as a civil servant as an administrative assistant for over 20 years for the United States Air Force in Denver, Colorado, the former Newark Air Force base in Heath Ohio, Wright Patterson Air Force base in Dayton.

Nancy is survived by her brother Arlo Ray Stoner, Jr. and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother George Stoner and step father Vernon D. Gibert.

Services for Nancy will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com