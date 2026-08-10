Barbara S. Shankster (1939 – 2026)

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(Served As EMT With Williams County EMS)

Barbara S. Shankster, age 86, of Edon, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born December 27, 1939, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Basil N. and Francis A. (Stoy) Steffes.

Barbara was a graduate of Edon High School. On February 7, 1959, she married Joseph A. Shankster at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2016.

Barbara was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and taught CCD classes for many years.

She also volunteered with the Edon schools, helping with the band and choir departments by doing alterations on uniforms. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose.

Barbara worked at Ohio Art in Bryan for 43 years as a punch press operator and later worked for 6 years at Key Plastics in Montpelier as a machine operator. She also served as an EMT with Williams County EMS for more than 20 years and volunteered as an election poll worker.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, baking and was a master cake decorator. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, loved her flowers. Barbara’s family was especially important to her, and she lovingly cared for and helped raise her grandchildren and adopted grandchildren.

Surviving is her son, Steve J. (Paula) Shankster of Butler, Indiana; four grandchildren, Courtney (Andrew) Loughborough, Chelsey L. Handy, Dave (Rainbow) Hankey and Daniel (Melissa) Hankey; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Raymond “Tony” Steffes, John Steffes and George Steffes; and her sister, Nancy Risedorph.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter Sara Handy; two sons Bobby Joe and baby boy Shankster; her parents; her brothers C. Joe Steffes, Richard Steffes, Sam Steffes; and sisters Agnes Stoker and Loretta Andres.

Visitation will also be held Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 2 – 8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier. A Rosary service will be held at 7:30pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, with Father Clement Sahaya officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Blakeslee.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Edon Music Boosters. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.