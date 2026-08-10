Darlene M. Markley (1942 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Delta High School)

Darlene Marie Markley, age 83, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her home Saturday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2026, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.

Darlene was a kind and joyful woman whose warm heart and caring nature made those around her feel welcome, loved, and at home.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially the children she loved so dearly and proudly called her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio on Oct. 11, 1942, to the late Newton H. Loar and Violet (Rhoads) Loar. Darlene graduated from Delta High School in 1960 and was a member of Cedar Creek Church.

Darlene was a hardworking woman who took great pride in everything she did. She spent many years working at Chief Supermarket, where through her dedication and hard work she eventually became a store manager.

She later worked for 10 years at Spengler Restaurant in Napoleon and for more than eight years at Shehorn’s Pizza in Wauseon. No matter where she worked, Darlene was known for her friendly personality and the genuine care she showed to others.

Family was truly the most important part of Darlene’s life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, affectionately known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “Meemaw.”

She had a special gift for making children feel loved, safe, and cared for, and she treasured the time she spent with her nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her love for them was evident in all she did, and the memories she created with them will remain a cherished part of their lives.

Darlene enjoyed crocheting and especially loved making things by hand for the people she loved. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos and playing bingo, where she could share in the fun and excitement.

Above all, she will be remembered for her strength, hardworking spirit, kindness, and the unconditional love she so freely gave to her family and all the children who were fortunate enough to know her as their beloved Meemaw.

Left to cherish Darlene’s memory are her four children, Richard “Joey” (Tracy) Markley of Jacksonville, Florida, Daniel “Danny” (Paula) Markley of Fayette, Jeff A. Markley of Woodstock, Georgia, and Staci (Steve Weber) Markley of Vero Beach, Florida; brother, Dennis (Judy) Loar of Frederic, Michigan; sister, Kathleen Hutchinson of Wauseon; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton H. Loar on Aug. 20, 2009, and Violet B. Loar on April 1, 2017; and sister, Kristy G. Weber on June 18, 2018.

A celebration of Darlene’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co. Rd. F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Darlene’s name.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.