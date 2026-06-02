National Dairy Month (June 2026)

June is National Dairy Month, and this week’s special section celebrates the families and farms behind every glass of milk. Inside, “How Technology Has Changed The Dairy Industry” looks at how modern tools — from robotic milkers and electronic herd-health monitors to precision feeding and GPS-guided fieldwork — have reshaped nearly every part of dairy farming, even as the values of animal care and family labor remain at its heart. A companion feature, “A Day In The Life Of A Dairy Farmer,” follows the early mornings, late nights, and around-the-clock care behind the milk, cheese, butter, and ice cream families enjoy every day. Presented by the Williams County Dairy Association and area sponsors.