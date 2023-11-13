L. Gene Smeltzer (1929 – 2023)

(Pioneer Resident; Alvordton High School Graduate)

L. Gene Smeltzer, 94, of Pioneer passed away at her home on Saturday, November 11, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1929 in Alvordton, Ohio to Dale C. and Mary E. (Bosserman) Moyer.

Gene graduated from Alvordton High School in 1947. She married Kenneth Q. Smeltzer on April 3, 1955 and he preceded her in death.

Gene was a member of the Silver Creek Church of the Brethren where she has served as a Deacon and was a member of Women’s Fellowship. She was a homemaker. Gene started playing the organ and the piano for her church at the age of 12.

She is survived by her sons Gordon (Teresa) Smeltzer of Montpelier and Max (Karen) Smeltzer of Kunkle; five grandchildren Brian (Courtney) Smeltzer, Corey (Jennifer) Smeltzer, Rachelle (Matt) Burkhead, Eric (Kendra) Smeltzer, and Bethanie (Matt) McFarland; 12 great grandchildren Makenna, Mattie, Collin and Rocco Smeltzer, Noah and Owen Smeltzer, Kyle and Sadie Burkhead, Kenneth, Malachi and Nolan Smeltzer and Olivia McFarland and sister Evelyn Kintner of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Gene was preceded in death by her parents and husband Kenneth, son Larry Smeltzer, brother John Smeltzer and sister Marvel Anderson.

Visitation for Gene will be on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will immediately follow at 1pm at the funeral home in Pioneer with Pastor Terry Baldwin to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to WBCL Radio. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.