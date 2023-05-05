NC Elementary April Students Of The Month

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … North Central Elementary School recently recognized the April 2023 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing “IMPROVEMENT”. Back Row, Left to Right: Addison Miller, Autumn Litchfield, Jayden Bell, Randi Johnson, Sheree Pittman. Middle Row, Left to Right: Felisha Milana, MyKayla McCabe, Bryan Perez, Runner Taylor, Aubrey Brummett. Front Row, Left to Right: Bethany Coler, Carter Happ, Isaac Culberson, Emiliano Sanchez. Not Shown: Isaac Vasko