FCHC Offers Summer Health Care Camps For Students

HEALTH CARE CAMP … Students at the most recent Health Care Camp were (l-r) MaCee Buchholz, Paige Sherman, May Maginn, and Hannah Johnson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Fulton County Health Center has scheduled two summer Health Care Camps for high school or college students, who are interested in a “behind the scenes” look at careers in health care.

The health center started Health Care Camp in June 2015, as a way to share the facility with high school students, especially those curious about a healthcare career.

Since then, FCHC has hosted 37 camps and over 200 students, representing 15 schools or colleges.

At the camp, students learn about vocational planning for a healthcare career, including concepts such as basic clinical and culture skills, confidentiality, infection control, empathy, insurance 101, practice wheelchair use and get a thorough tour of the hospital. The camp is also the gateway to ongoing job shadowing and volunteerism opportunities at FCHC.

The summer Health Care Camps will be Tues June 20, and Wed July 26, 2023. The camps are held from 1-4:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend, but the camp is limited to the first 10 students who register.

Interested students should contact Mary Gautz, Volunteer Coordinator at mgautz@fulhealth.org or 419-330-2695 for more information about registering.